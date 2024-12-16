Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we chat to Danial O’Dowd of the Ireland / Israel Alliance who reacts to news that Israel has closed its Embassy in Dublin. A listener outlines how she can’t ‘shop local’ and we get an update on damage caused to Holyhead and the impact its having on deliveries:

A listener outlines the impact Storm Darragh damage on Holyhead has had on his travel plans, we join Sinead and Alec live from Nazareth House and we try and help love Donegal solve the riddle of the original name for Port Arthur:

We reflect on a great season for Downing’s ladies, give away 1000 euro and have an important conversation on the sharing of intimate images, including those created using AI:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Two die in Tipperary house fire

16 December 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Step testing works to cause supply disruptions in Drumkeen

16 December 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 December 2024
Cyberbullying
Top Stories, News

Expilict imagery crated by AI is illegal – DI Mollahan

16 December 2024
