Step testing works to cause supply disruptions in Drumkeen

Step testing works may cause supply disruptions to Callan, Cloghroe, Meenavoy, Drumkeen and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3:30pm this afternoon.
Supply may take 3-4 hours to fully return to all affected properties.
