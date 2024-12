The Taoiseach has rejected claims the government is “antisemitic”, after Israel announced its closing its embassy in Dublin.

The country’s foreign minister claims Government policies here are “anti-Israel” and “rooted in efforts to demonise the Jewish state”.

Simon Harris has described the move as “deeply regrettable”, while Tánaiste Micheál Martin says there are no plans to close the Irish embassy in Tel Aviv.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy says it’s a welcome development: