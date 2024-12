Derry boxer Connor Coyle is to be included on the card for a major fight night at Madison Square Gardens in New York in February

The 34 year old middleweight who remains unbeaten since moving to the US eight years ago will meet American Vito Mielnicki Jnr.

The fight will be part of the undercard for the Denis Berinchek / Keyshauwn Davis fight scheduled for Valentine’s Night on February 14th.

It’s likely to be Coyle’s biggest test since he made his pro debut back in 2016 in Tampa Florida.