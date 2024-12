The Parenting Support Policy Unit (PSPU) has awarded €100,000 to 42 projects across Ireland under the Parent Peer Support Fund, one of which is located in Donegal.

Successful projects will receive grants of €2,000 or €5,000 to support various initiatives, including those for single parents, domestic violence survivors, and parents of children with additional needs.

€2,000 has been awarded to Hughie’s Corner, a children and young people counselling and support service in Donegal.