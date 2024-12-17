Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardaí investigate stolen vehicle from Letterkenny

A vehicle was stolen from the port road in Letterkenny between Saturday the 23rd of November and Saturday last.

The blue Hyundai Santa Fe has a registration of ’07 TS 2433’.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information on the whereabout to please get in touch.

