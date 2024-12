Two thirds of people living outside of Gaeltacht areas would like to see more Irish language content on their TV screens.

A survey by Coimisiún na Meán shows over two thirds of people across the country are hoping for more Irish language music programming.

Over half say they’d like more news reporting in the language, while 61% want more arts and cultural programming.

One in five find it easy to find the content they enjoy in the Irish language on Irish media.