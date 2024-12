A man has been arrested in Derry following a burglary in the River Court area of John Street.

Sometime overnight on Monday, entry was gained to a flat in the area and a number of items, including two watches, bottles of aftershave and a sum of cash was stolen.

The 30 year old man remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.