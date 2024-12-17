Masked men attempt to steal van in Derry

Investigations are continuing in Derry after four masked men attempted to steal a van.

At around 11:50am on Monday, a man was driving the van in the Heather Road area when a blue Volkswagen Golf suddenly pulled out in front of him.

Four masked men then approached the van and blocked the path of the vehicle.

The suspects went to the front driver’s side door and the back doors of the van, attempting to open them.

As men attempted to gain access to the van, a black BMW car was also seen circulating in the area.

The suspects eventually fled the scene in the Golf after failing to gain access to the vehicle.

Police say they are keen to speak to anyone who observed any suspicious activity or the Golf or BMW in the area.