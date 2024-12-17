Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In the first hour, we hear how Letterkenny is now the largest town in Ireland without firm plans for a rail connection. Later Deputy Pearse Doherty urges the HSE to make respite services available in Donegal:

We start with Community Garda Information before crossing to Dromore National School in Killygordan! Lee Gooch and the team bring us a mix of music and radio theatre from the students!:

There’s more live music from Loretto Convent students behind a campaign for more use of Irish, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Fergus McGrory has tips on how to avoid scams this Christmas and we hear of a major draw that will giveaway 200k on Christmas Day!:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 December 2024
planning
Top Stories, News

Rise in planning permissions granted in Donegal

17 December 2024
counselling youth adolesent
Top Stories, News

€2,000 awarded to youth counselling service in Donegal under Parent Peer Support Fund

17 December 2024
quad farm
Top Stories, News

Public reminded of quad and scrambler restrictions in conservation areas

17 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 December 2024
planning
Top Stories, News

Rise in planning permissions granted in Donegal

17 December 2024
counselling youth adolesent
Top Stories, News

€2,000 awarded to youth counselling service in Donegal under Parent Peer Support Fund

17 December 2024
quad farm
Top Stories, News

Public reminded of quad and scrambler restrictions in conservation areas

17 December 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigate stolen vehicle from Letterkenny

17 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Stolen van later found on fire in Fanad

17 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube