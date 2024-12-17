Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon

In the first hour, we hear how Letterkenny is now the largest town in Ireland without firm plans for a rail connection. Later Deputy Pearse Doherty urges the HSE to make respite services available in Donegal:

We start with Community Garda Information before crossing to Dromore National School in Killygordan! Lee Gooch and the team bring us a mix of music and radio theatre from the students!:

There’s more live music from Loretto Convent students behind a campaign for more use of Irish, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Fergus McGrory has tips on how to avoid scams this Christmas and we hear of a major draw that will giveaway 200k on Christmas Day!: