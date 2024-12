A public enquiry has been ordered into the murder of Sean Brown.

The senior GAA official in Northern Ireland was abducted and killed by loyalists in 1997 as he locked the gates at Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Club in Derry.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone says today will be an emotional day for Mr Brown’s family who have had to overcome several obstacles to get the answers they are seeking.

He is also calling on the Secretary of State to brung this public enquiry forward as quickly as possible.