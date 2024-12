Donegal County Council has been told that proposed developments are being denied in North Inishowen because no water supply is available, while at the same time, a substantial amount of water is being pumped out of the peninsula every day.

Cllr Martin McDermott says the Eddie Fullerton Pollen Dam was developed to supply water to Inishowen, and just a few kilometres of pipe would connect it to the Carndonagh scheme.

He says questions need to be asked about why that’s not happening.