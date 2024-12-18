Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

The main focus of this hour is a tribute to Dinny McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin, who passed away on Tuesday, is widely considered one of the most influential fiddlers in the country. Tom Byrne, Michael Carey and Michael Gallinagh were among those performing and paying tribute:

Sinead and the team are at the Buncrana Community Hospital spreading Christmas cheer before Greg and Lee get roped into a New Year’s Day Swim to raise money for the Donegal Branch of Partkinson’s Ireland:

Danny O’Carroll and Mickey Joe Harte take a break from training for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for a chat and then Chris is in with business news: