Women earn more than men within Donegal County Council

Women occupy higher paid roles than men in Donegal County Council.

The local authority has today, published its Gender Pay Gap Report.

The 2024 report shows a gender pay gap of -1.95% with women paid more on average within Donegal County Council.

As of June 30th this year, 70% of the Council’s 1,214 strong workforce were male with the remaining 30% female.

35.7% of females occupy the top roles within Donegal County Council.

The Council’s HR Manager, Cahal Moss says publishing gender pay gap data helps to reinforce the Council’s focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace.

He says the local auth

