A civic protest has been organised by the loved ones of Rebecca Browne, according to the Derry News.

The young Derry woman died in May of last year after being knocked down by a Garda patrol car.

The case was referred to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission and last week it was decided not to make a prosecution in the case.

The demonstration is in response to this decision and will take place tomorrow at 7 pm at Ludden Beach car park in Buncrana.