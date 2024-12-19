Gardai renew appeal for information on disappearance and presumed murder of Kyran Durnin

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information in the case of the disappearance and presumed murder of Kyran Durnin.

The boy, who would now be eight, was reported missing in August, but Gardaí believe he died in 2022.

So far two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released without charge, while searches at three homes and nearby lands have taken place.

Officers are asking for any information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – in the case of Kyran to try and find out what happened to him.