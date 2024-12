Yesterday was a good day for a couple of local jockeys in Dundalk.

In the 5:55 race yesterday evening, Luke McAteer was on board “Amemri” for trainer David Marnane.

The Rathmullan native went to post in that one at 7/2.

Then, at 8 o clock, Ballyare youngster Patrick McGettigan rode JJ Feane’s “Eighty Eight” to victory as a 6/1 shot.

A double on both Donegal jockeys to win those races yesterday would have given you 30/1.