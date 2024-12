This hour could save your life or the life of a loved one.

The Head of the Donegal Traffic Corp Inspector Seamus McGonagle and John Joe McGowan from the Ambulance Service join Greg with a Christmas Road Safety message.

Later we hear from heartbroken mum Michelle McKenna. Michelle lost her son Jimmy in an road traffic collision earlier this year and implored people to listen to the road safety message so another family doesn’t have to go through the pain she and her family are experiencing: