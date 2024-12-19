Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two hospitalised in Newtowncunningham crash

Two people have been hospitalised following a crash in Newtowncunningham this morning.

There were two cars involved in the collision on the R237 in the Monglass area at around 7am.

The injuries sustained are non-life threatening in nature.

Emergency services Christmas
News, Audio, Top Stories

Emergency services issue Christmas safety appeal

19 December 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man in Strabane left with facial injuries following assault

19 December 2024
Garda Road Closed
Top Stories, News

Update: Letterkenny-Lifford road cleared

19 December 2024
Gardai
Top Stories, News

Two hospitalised in Newtowncunningham crash

19 December 2024
