Two hospitalised in Newtowncunningham crash

Two people have been hospitalised following a crash in Newtowncunningham this morning.
There were two cars involved in the collision on the R237 in the Monglass area at around 7am.
The injuries sustained are non-life threatening in nature.
Two people have been hospitalised following a crash in Newtowncunningham this morning.
There were two cars involved in the collision on the R237 in the Monglass area at around 7am.
The injuries sustained are non-life threatening in nature.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland