Buncrana selected as pilot town for national night-time economy campaign

Buncrana has been selected as one of nine pilot towns and cities in Ireland to take part in a national initiative aimed at revitalising and expanding the country’s night-time economy.

The campaign focuses on boosting the social, cultural, and economic activities that take place after 6pm, helping communities to thrive after dark.

One of the key initiatives being introduced across the pilot locations is the ‘Safe & Sound’ anti-social behaviour campaign.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Jack Murray says the campaign will ensure Buncrana is a welcoming place for everyone.