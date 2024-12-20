Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Buncrana selected as pilot town for national night-time economy campaign

Buncrana has been selected as one of nine pilot towns and cities in Ireland to take part in a national initiative aimed at revitalising and expanding the country’s night-time economy.

The campaign focuses on boosting the social, cultural, and economic activities that take place after 6pm, helping communities to thrive after dark.

One of the key initiatives being introduced across the pilot locations is the ‘Safe & Sound’ anti-social behaviour campaign.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Jack Murray says the campaign will ensure Buncrana is a welcoming place for everyone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael D Higgins 2
Top Stories, Audio, News

President Michael D Higgins issues final presidential Christmas message

20 December 2024
Fire service
Top Stories, News

No injuries reported from Drumkeen bus fire

20 December 2024
wind windy warning weather (1)
Top Stories, News

Wind warning issued for weekend

20 December 2024
1527338103085.jpg--warning__24_hour_speed_checks_across_kildare_tomorrow_for_national_slow_down_day
Top Stories, News

National Slow Down Day takes place today

20 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Michael D Higgins 2
Top Stories, Audio, News

President Michael D Higgins issues final presidential Christmas message

20 December 2024
Fire service
Top Stories, News

No injuries reported from Drumkeen bus fire

20 December 2024
wind windy warning weather (1)
Top Stories, News

Wind warning issued for weekend

20 December 2024
1527338103085.jpg--warning__24_hour_speed_checks_across_kildare_tomorrow_for_national_slow_down_day
Top Stories, News

National Slow Down Day takes place today

20 December 2024
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

Two arrested for drink and drug driving

20 December 2024
Safe and Sound
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana selected as pilot town for national night-time economy campaign

20 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube