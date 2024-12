The founder and CEO of FinTrU has received an Honorary Doctorate from Ulster University.

Darragh McCarthy has been honoured for his highly impactful leadership in the financial services industry.

FinTrU, a global financial services firm was established in 2013 and now employs over 1,500 people across offices in Belfast, Derry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Mr McCarthy encouraged people to exercise their entrepreneurial skills: