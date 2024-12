More than 61 thousand contacts related to domestic violence have been reported to Gardaí so far this year.

It’s an increase of 9 per cent compared to last year, according to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, with multiple reports from every county in the state.

There has also been an increase in prosecutions under new domestic abuse-related legislation.

Detective Superitentent Sinead Greene, says domestic abuse will not be tolerated…………….