If you are unwell, you must not visit patients in hospitals or nursing homes.

That is the advice from the HSE.

It comes as pressure is mounting on health services in Donegal.

The emergency department in Letterkenny had 185 attendances yesterday, 50 of which resulted in admissions.

Health Manager for Donegal, Dermott Monaghan says it is ultimately for the greater good of our loved ones:

Those who require non emergent are asked to avail of GP services, NoWdoc services and local pharmacies.