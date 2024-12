A 56 year old man has died following a crash in Co Tyrone.

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 2:15pm yesterday afternoon on the Fyfin Road, Victoria Bridge.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the collision.

They’re appealing to anyone who witnessed a red Audi A5 in the area around the time of the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact Police on 101.