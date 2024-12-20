Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
National Slow Down Day takes place today


Today marks the final National Slow Down Day of the year as thousands of people take to roads this weekend to make the journey home for Christmas.

475 motorists have been hit every day so far this year with fixed penalty notices for speeding.

Gardaí are warning motorists the faster the speed the more severe the impact and the much deadlier the consequences are.

Statistically, one in ten pedestrians hit by a car travelling at 30km/h will die of their injuries.

Five in ten of those out walking and struck by a car travelling 50km/h will be killed.

Chief Superintendent of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau, Jane Humphries said, no one sets out driving thinking that they won’t make it to their destination but there is every chance if you are speeding that you won’t.

President Michael D Higgins issues final presidential Christmas message

20 December 2024
No injuries reported from Drumkeen bus fire

20 December 2024
Wind warning issued for weekend

20 December 2024
National Slow Down Day takes place today

20 December 2024
