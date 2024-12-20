Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

We are live from the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey for our big ‘home for Christmas’ reveal, live music and great chat!

Our Friday Panel is Barry Sweeney, Cllr Martin Scanlon and Paul Harkin – topics include road safety, government jets, government formation and Christmas!:

Live music from Shauna Scanlon, Finn Valley students and the HSE Choir!

Lots of fun in this hour including our ‘home for Christmas’ reveal!