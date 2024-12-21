Donegal LGFA confirm James Daly as new senior manager

Donegal LGFA County Executive have announced the appointment of James Daly as manager of the Donegal Senior Ladies Football Team.

The Armagh man has been at the helm of many ladies Gaelic team’s throughout the years, including his native Dromintee.

James has a wealth of experience and in the past his teams have included the likes of Clann Eireann, Queens University, Longford, Cavan, Fermanagh, Armagh.

The additional members of the Donegal senior management backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

Daly takes over from John McNulty who spent one year in the job.

Donegal will begin their LIDL National Football League campaign with an away fixture versus Clare on Sunday 26th of January.

