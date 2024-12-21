Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal LGFA confirm James Daly as new senior manager

Donegal LGFA County Executive have announced the appointment of James Daly as manager of the Donegal Senior Ladies Football Team.

The Armagh man has been at the helm of many  ladies Gaelic team’s throughout the years, including his native Dromintee.

James has a wealth of experience and in the past his teams have included the likes of Clann Eireann, Queens University, Longford, Cavan, Fermanagh, Armagh.

The additional members of the Donegal senior management backroom team will be confirmed in due course.

Daly takes over from John McNulty who spent one year in the job.

Donegal will begin their LIDL National Football League campaign with an away fixture versus Clare on Sunday 26th of January.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

