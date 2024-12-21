Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Colouring Competition

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Dungannon win first ever Tyrone Division 1 title

Dungannon 1-13 Carrickmore 0-8

Dungannon are celebrating a first ever Tyrone Division One league title following a stylish win over Carrickmore in the final.

 

They made light of a nine-week lay-off since the semi-final to lay on a performance of fluency and pace at Augher, stemming Carrickmore’s fightback with a Ryan Jones goal at the beginning of the final quarter.

 

The sides were level at 0-2 each after 13 minutes, early Dungannon points from Lorcan Mallon and Patrick McKearney cancelled out by Brian Conway and Lorcan McGarrity.

 

But the Clarke’s stepped up the tempo early in the second quarter, hitting six points in as many minutes to get a firm grip on the contest.

 

Paul Donaghy landed a gem and added a couple of frees from difficult angles, while Ciaran Barker converted a ’45 and McKearney added his second

Late in the half, Carmen pulled back scores through McGarrity and Rory Loughran, but trailed by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

 

They continued to claw it back, with goalkeeper Ryan McGarrity’s ’45 leaving just a point between the sides.

 

However, Dungannon imposed themselves on the contest again, and their opponents never recovered after Ryan Jones smashed hme the only goal of the game on 45 minutes.

 

Carrickmore could manage only one further score, from substitute Stephen Grugan, while the men from O’Neill Park saw it home in style, with Barker converting a second ’45, and scores from Donaghy and substitutes Oisin Cowan and James Quinn capping a highly impressive performance.

 

Dungannon scorers: R Jones 1-1, P Donaghy 0-4 (2f), P McKearney, C Barker (2 ’45) 0-2 each, D Jones, L Mallon, O Cowan, J Quinn 0-1 each.

 

Carrickmore scorers: L McGarrity 0-3 (1f), C Munroe, B Conway, R Loughran, S Grugan, R McGarrity (’45) 0-1 each

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Drumenny due to burst water main

21 December 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) dies in Antrim collision

21 December 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following Fintown crash

21 December 2024
snow ice weather cold (3)
News, Top Stories

Moderate snow and ice warning to come into effect tonight for Donegal

21 December 2024
Advertisement

Related News

open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Drumenny due to burst water main

21 December 2024
candle
News, Top Stories

Man (70s) dies in Antrim collision

21 December 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Two hospitalised following Fintown crash

21 December 2024
snow ice weather cold (3)
News, Top Stories

Moderate snow and ice warning to come into effect tonight for Donegal

21 December 2024
RC-Tree-Light-Types-16-Warranty-567-370
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fire safety advice issued to homeowners ahead of Christmas

21 December 2024
vaccine
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE encourage public to avail of Covid-19 and flu jabs

21 December 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube