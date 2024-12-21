Dungannon win first ever Tyrone Division 1 title

Dungannon 1-13 Carrickmore 0-8

Dungannon are celebrating a first ever Tyrone Division One league title following a stylish win over Carrickmore in the final.

They made light of a nine-week lay-off since the semi-final to lay on a performance of fluency and pace at Augher, stemming Carrickmore’s fightback with a Ryan Jones goal at the beginning of the final quarter.

The sides were level at 0-2 each after 13 minutes, early Dungannon points from Lorcan Mallon and Patrick McKearney cancelled out by Brian Conway and Lorcan McGarrity.

But the Clarke’s stepped up the tempo early in the second quarter, hitting six points in as many minutes to get a firm grip on the contest.

Paul Donaghy landed a gem and added a couple of frees from difficult angles, while Ciaran Barker converted a ’45 and McKearney added his second

Late in the half, Carmen pulled back scores through McGarrity and Rory Loughran, but trailed by 0-8 to 0-4 at the break.

They continued to claw it back, with goalkeeper Ryan McGarrity’s ’45 leaving just a point between the sides.

However, Dungannon imposed themselves on the contest again, and their opponents never recovered after Ryan Jones smashed hme the only goal of the game on 45 minutes.

Carrickmore could manage only one further score, from substitute Stephen Grugan, while the men from O’Neill Park saw it home in style, with Barker converting a second ’45, and scores from Donaghy and substitutes Oisin Cowan and James Quinn capping a highly impressive performance.

Dungannon scorers: R Jones 1-1, P Donaghy 0-4 (2f), P McKearney, C Barker (2 ’45) 0-2 each, D Jones, L Mallon, O Cowan, J Quinn 0-1 each.

Carrickmore scorers: L McGarrity 0-3 (1f), C Munroe, B Conway, R Loughran, S Grugan, R McGarrity (’45) 0-1 each