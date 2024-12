Homeowners are being reminded to put fire safety precautions in place during the holiday season.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management says overloading sockets due to Christmas lights is a potential hazard and is recommending the use of properly rated sockets.

December has the highest number of fire fatalities, due to the increase in activity during the Christmas period.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Greg O’Dwyer is also urging people to be careful with candles: