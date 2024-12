A man in his 70s has died following a collision between a Porsche and a lorry, at Ballynure in County Antrim last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Belfast Road was closed – but has since reopened – and the PSNI are appealing for information.

In a separate incident, a man died after being hit by a vehicle in Dungannon in County Tyrone last night.

Police are investigating.