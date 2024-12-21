Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man dies in Dungannon crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone yesterday evening.

Police received a report, shortly after 6.30pm, that a pedestrian had collided with a vehicle on John Street and officers and emergency services attended the scene.

The pedestrian later died from their injuries in hospital.

The road is still closed whilst enquiries are ongoing.

Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.

