A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for eight counties in the north and west.

A wind alert, affecting Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo has been in effect since 3 o’clock this morning, and will remain in place until 2 o clock on Sunday.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for Clare, Kerry and Limerick until 3 o clock on Sunday.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather is warning of sustained strong and gusty winds, coupled with large coastal waves, and possible wave overtopping.