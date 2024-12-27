PSNI investigate serious assault in Ballygawley

Police in Tyrone are investigating a serious assault in Ballygawley last night.

Shortly before 7pm, a man in his 50s, was assaulted with a metal grate outside a licensed premises in the Main Street area. He was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury.

The suspect made off in the direction of Ballygawley roundabout before police arrived. He is described as a man aged in his 40s, with ginger / brown hair of large build and wearing dark jeans, a light hoody and light trainers.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam or doorbell footage to contact them.