Donegal Camino raises over €120,000

The 4th Donegal Camino has smashed all of its own targets, raising over €120,000.

735 people took part in the walk, over the 7 days.

€122,145 was raised in total, surpassing the €100,000 target and bringing the total raised for Cancer Care West Support Centre, Letterkenny to €279,295 since the walk was created in 2020.

Now an annual 7 day walking festival, the Donegal Camino will open on what is now firmly known as Camino Sunday and the 2025 dates are 31st August to Saturday 6th of September.

Highland Radio listeners raised over €6,100 for Cancer Care West, Donegal.

Greg Hughes and some of the Highland Radio team took part in day two of the Donegal Camino in September.

