Peter O’Donnell to launch the 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards

Boxing stalwart Peter O’Donnell will launch the 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards next Monday, 6th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

O’Donnell, who has been a regular supporter of the event and has won awards on multiple occasions, was delighted to accept the honour.

The 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards Banquet is on Friday, 31st of January also in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

As part of the launch, the winners of 1984 will be honoured to mark the 40th anniversary of their successes when the presentations were made in the Milford Inn.

O’Donnell, a widely known boxing man in the county and throughout the country, won the Team Manager of the Year in 2015 after a good medal haul from Irish Boxers at the European Elite Men’s Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria.

He also won an appreciation award in 2012 for his constant work with the Boxing community.

“It’s a great privilege for anybody to be asked to launch such a big event, it’s a real honour and I appreciate that,” O’Donnell said.