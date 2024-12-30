Better communication needed on Leaving Cert changes – ISSU Donegal Regional Officer

Better communication between teachers, teachers unions and the Department of Education is needed.

That’s the view of the Donegal Regional Officer for the Irish Second Level Student Union as students prepare for Leaving Cert changes were are set to be implemented in 2025.

Two new subjects are set to be added to the curriculum next year while students will also be allowed to use AI in the preparation of research projects worth up to 40% in some science and creative subjects.

Cassie Lambe says there is still a lot of uncertainty: