Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin get set for London once again – Daniel McCauley looks ahead to clash with British Junior Champs Tara

Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin are once again getting ready to head to London to face British Junior Champions Tara in the Twinning Cup Final, with the winners set to book their place in an All Ireland Junior Semi Final.

This Sunday’s game was originally scheduled to take place on the 7th of December but, after becoming a victim of Storm Darragh, it was postponed at the last minute much to the frustration of the travelling Muff contingent.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with manager Daniel McCauley to look ahead to this weekend’s tie…

The game has a 12 o clock start in Ruislip on Sunday afternoon…