People are being encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees with the Foyle Hospice.

The Foyle Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme provides an environmentally friendly and charitable way to dispose of real Christmas trees.

Trees will be shedded to be used in the Hospice’s gardens.

You can bring yours in from Monday 6th to Friday 10th January for a fee of £10.00 per tree.

To register, please sign-up on the following link: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/ChristmasTreeRecyclingScheme20202