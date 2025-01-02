Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We are back with our first show of 2025 and we hear from Cllr Terry Crossan after a group of motorists gathered in Muff terrorizing locals with dangerous driving. Later we hear of an exciting inclusive bicycle available in west Donegal:

An older listener explains how she get her life back thanks to the Donegal Integrated Care Programme, a caller says we should be enhancing the Garda Reserve Force and Sinead Murphy outlines the negative impact one use of drugs had on her mental health:

We hear of the importance of making a will and Dr Joe Kelly trawls through the recently released state papers:

Top Stories

Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters out in Donegal this afternoon ahead of yellow weather warning

2 January 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
Top Stories, News

Donegal sees an increase in new cars in 2024

2 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

2 January 2025
Dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government formation talks to resume tomorrow

2 January 2025
