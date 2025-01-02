Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We are back with our first show of 2025 and we hear from Cllr Terry Crossan after a group of motorists gathered in Muff terrorizing locals with dangerous driving. Later we hear of an exciting inclusive bicycle available in west Donegal:

An older listener explains how she get her life back thanks to the Donegal Integrated Care Programme, a caller says we should be enhancing the Garda Reserve Force and Sinead Murphy outlines the negative impact one use of drugs had on her mental health:

We hear of the importance of making a will and Dr Joe Kelly trawls through the recently released state papers: