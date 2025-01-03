Fears new Garda policing model will be rushed through in Donegal without adequate planning or investment

There’s a fear the new Garda policing model will be rushed through in Donegal before the departure of Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in the coming months without adequate planning or investment.

Donegal GRA representative, Brendan O’Connor says members on the ground have no confidence in the planned restructure of the force with the proper building blocks not put in place.

It’s emerged €19.5 million has been spent on consultancy services as part of An Garda Siochana’s response to a report calling for “priority” reform of its operating model.

Mr O’Connor believes that money would have been better spent on much-needed resources: