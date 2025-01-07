All Donegal winter maintenance routes to be treated this afternoon

The gritters will once again take to roads in Donegal this afternoon at 3 pm to treat all routes on the winter maintence programme.

Drivers are instructed to exercise caution and assume that no road is ice free as temperatures are forecast to plummet to -5 degrees tonight.

The following routes are to be gritted:

01 : National Primary North

: National Primary North 02 : National Primary Central

: National Primary Central 03 : National Primary South

: National Primary South 04 : Inishowen South

: Inishowen South 05 : Inishowen East

: Inishowen East 06 : Inishowen West

: Inishowen West 07 : Milford South

: Milford South 08 : Milford North

: Milford North 09 : Cill Ulta East

: Cill Ulta East 10 : Cill Ulta West

: Cill Ulta West 11 : Na Rosa

: Na Rosa 12 : Binswilly

: Binswilly 13 : Stranorlar North

: Stranorlar North 14 : Stranorlar East

: Stranorlar East 15 : Stranorlar West

: Stranorlar West 16 : Donegal West

: Donegal West 17 : Donegal North

: Donegal North 18 : Donegal South

: Donegal South 19 : Donegal National Secondary

: Donegal National Secondary BT : Buncrana Town

: Buncrana Town LT: Letterkenny Town

Further rounds of gritting will take place from 7 o’clock tonight and 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.