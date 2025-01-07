Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All Donegal winter maintenance routes to be treated this afternoon

The gritters will once again take to roads in Donegal this afternoon at 3 pm to treat all routes on the winter maintence programme.

Drivers are instructed to exercise caution and assume that no road is ice free as temperatures are forecast to plummet to -5 degrees tonight.

The following routes are to be gritted:

  • 01: National Primary North
  • 02: National Primary Central
  • 03: National Primary South
  • 04: Inishowen South
  • 05: Inishowen East
  • 06: Inishowen West
  • 07: Milford South
  • 08: Milford North
  • 09: Cill Ulta East
  • 10: Cill Ulta West
  • 11: Na Rosa
  • 12: Binswilly
  • 13: Stranorlar North
  • 14: Stranorlar East
  • 15: Stranorlar West
  • 16: Donegal West
  • 17: Donegal North
  • 18: Donegal South
  • 19: Donegal National Secondary
  • BT: Buncrana Town
  • LT: Letterkenny Town

Further rounds of gritting will take place from 7 o’clock tonight and 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach predicts a government will be formed by January 22nd

7 January 2025
