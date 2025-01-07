All Donegal winter maintenance routes to be treated this afternoon

The gritters will once again take to roads in Donegal this afternoon at 3 pm to treat all routes on the winter maintence programme.
Drivers are instructed to exercise caution and assume that no road is ice free as temperatures are forecast to plummet to -5 degrees tonight.
The following routes are to be gritted:
- 01: National Primary North
- 02: National Primary Central
- 03: National Primary South
- 04: Inishowen South
- 05: Inishowen East
- 06: Inishowen West
- 07: Milford South
- 08: Milford North
- 09: Cill Ulta East
- 10: Cill Ulta West
- 11: Na Rosa
- 12: Binswilly
- 13: Stranorlar North
- 14: Stranorlar East
- 15: Stranorlar West
- 16: Donegal West
- 17: Donegal North
- 18: Donegal South
- 19: Donegal National Secondary
- BT: Buncrana Town
- LT: Letterkenny Town
Further rounds of gritting will take place from 7 o’clock tonight and 6 o’clock tomorrow morning.