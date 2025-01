The new Primary Care Centre in Dunfanaghy is to officially open this Thursday.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher confirmed the news, noting that the premises will be fully operational from 2:30pm that afternoon.

In a statement, he says the facility will provide for the needs of the community.

He also commended the work Cllr Michael Mc Clafferty in progressing the project.

Cllr McClafferty shared the sentiment and paid tribute those who began the campaign around 20 years ago: