Gardaí are on the hunt for a youth they believe may be connected to a criminal damage incident in Buncrana.

At around 3:30am on Friday last, a number of window panes at the front of a business premises at Lower Main Street were smashed.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings or dash cam footage of a youth seen in the area at the time.

He is believed to have been wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a scarf over his head.