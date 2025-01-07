Gardai investigate window smashing incidents in Buncrana and Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage incidents at houses in Buncrana and Letterkenny.

At approx. 11.30pm on Friday last, January 3rd, a number of windows were smashed at a house in the Burwood area of Buncrana.

Windows of a vehicle parked at the address were also smashed.

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing to anybody who may have been in the area with a dash cam between 11pm and Midnight to make the footage available to them, and if anybody observed the incident or has any relevant information, they’re asked to make contact on 074-9320540.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a house in Ballymacool Woods.

At approximately 6.40 on the morning of New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31st, a window of a house was smashed. They’re appealing to anybody who may have observed any vehicles being driven in the Ballymacool area around that time to get in touchon 074-9167100.

If anybody travelled in the area of Ballymacool, on the R250 between Letterkenny Town and Ballymacool or in the area of the Convent Road with a dash cam between 6am and 7am on that date, they’re also asked to come forwrard.

In both instances, the Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.