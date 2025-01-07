Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardai investigate window smashing incidents in Buncrana and Letterkenny

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage incidents at houses in Buncrana and Letterkenny.

At approx. 11.30pm on Friday last, January 3rd,  a number of windows were smashed at a house in the Burwood area of Buncrana.

Windows of a vehicle parked at the address were also smashed.

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing to anybody who may have been in the area with a dash cam between 11pm and Midnight to make the footage available to them, and if anybody observed the incident or has any relevant information,  they’re asked to make contact on 074-9320540.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a house in Ballymacool Woods.

At approximately 6.40 on the morning of New Year’s Eve, Tuesday December 31st, a window of a house was smashed. They’re appealing to anybody who may have observed any vehicles being driven in the Ballymacool area around that time to get in touchon 074-9167100.

If anybody travelled in the area of Ballymacool, on the R250 between Letterkenny Town and Ballymacool or in the area of the Convent Road with a dash cam between 6am and 7am on that date, they’re also asked  to come forwrard.

In both instances, the Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach predicts a government will be formed by January 22nd

7 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Rathmullen road ramelton
Top Stories, News

Traffic lights out of order in Ramelton

7 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, January 7th

7 January 2025
472760095_999202385567522_491567352379971015_n
Top Stories, Audio, News

Chinese earthquake detected in Letterkenny secondary school

7 January 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach predicts a government will be formed by January 22nd

7 January 2025
Badge_of_An_Garda_Síochána.svg
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigate car keying incident in Ballybofey

7 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-07 142440
Top Stories, News

All Donegal winter maintenance routes to be treated this afternoon

7 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube