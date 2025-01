A Donegal Councillor says the homelessness figures released at the weekend do not tell the full story, and are only the tip of the iceberg.

The figures show over 15,000 people accessed homelessness services nationally in November, with 156 in the North West, 62 of them in Donegal.

These figures do not include rough sleepers, and crucially, Cllr Jimmy Brogan told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show they don’t include the hidden homeless……………