Phase 1 of the Downings to Carrigart foot and cycle path is expected to commence before this summer.

Cllr Declan Meehan says the tendering process is well underway, and it’s expected a contractor will be appointed by the end of the month.

Land procurement is also understood to be at an advanced stage.

Cllr Meehan says it was also agreed that the application for phase 2 of the project should be prioritised in Novembers Municipal District Meeting: