27 admitted patients were without beds at LUH this morning

There were 27 admitted patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 11 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department.

In Sligo, the figure was 53, 31 of them in the ED.

Nationally, the INMO says there were 658 patients awaiting beds.

Top Stories

Dail
Top Stories, News

Government formation talks continue with attention turning to which Independents may support Government

8 January 2025
hse
Top Stories, Audio, News

Canavan urges people to avail of the flu vaccine

8 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 January 2025
derry city council
Top Stories, News

Some DCSDC services are affected by the weather today

8 January 2025
