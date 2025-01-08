Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

8 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Seanad
Top Stories, News

Five candidates from Donegal to contest Seanad election

8 January 2025
Gaza
Top Stories, News

Ireland joins South Africa’s International Court of Justice case against Israel

8 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 8th

8 January 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

8 January 2025
troubles
Top Stories, News

First reports from ICRIR on NI Troubles to be published this year

8 January 2025
Garda Roads Policing
Top Stories, News

Injury escaped in morning collision in Creeslough

8 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube