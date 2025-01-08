Severe traffic congestion reported between Kilross and Stranorlar

It’s understood that there is severe traffic congestion between Kilross and Stranorlar this evening.
It follows reports that a lorry has broken down leading to delays on the road.
Gardaí have been dispatched to the scene.
