Two people died in work related accidents in Donegal last year, with 33 people dying at work nationally last year.

That’s 23% down on the 2023 figure, while deaths in construction related incidents last year fell by 50%.

However, construction and farming remain the two most dangerous sectors.

The HSA’s Mark Cullen spoke to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show. He says the tragedy is that all of these deaths are preventable……….